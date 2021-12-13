NEET UG Counselling for AIQ seats: MCC has an update

New Delhi, Dec 13: The NEET UG Counselling for the All India Quota seats has been delayed this year. More details will be available on the official website.

On December 10, the Medical Counselling Committee had issued a statement with regard to the 27 per cent reservation for OBC and 10 per cent for EWS students in AAIQ seats. With this matter pending in the Supreme Court and the hearing scheduled for January 6, it appears that a date would be made available only after the hearing is complete.

"All candidates desiring to participate in NEET-UG, 2021 Counselling are hereby informed that the Office Memorandum No. C.18018/18/2015- ME-II dated 30.07.2021 (Copy enclosed) is under challenge in W.P(C) No. 961 of 2021 before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India," the MCC said.

"Vide order dated 25.11.2021 in this matter, "the hearing of the proceedings shall be listed on 6 January 2022" This is for information to candidates. Issued with approval of competent authority," MCC also said.

