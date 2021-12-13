YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NEET UG Counselling for AIQ seats: MCC has an update

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 13: The NEET UG Counselling for the All India Quota seats has been delayed this year. More details will be available on the official website.

    NEET UG Counselling for AIQ seats: MCC has an update

    On December 10, the Medical Counselling Committee had issued a statement with regard to the 27 per cent reservation for OBC and 10 per cent for EWS students in AAIQ seats. With this matter pending in the Supreme Court and the hearing scheduled for January 6, it appears that a date would be made available only after the hearing is complete.

    "All candidates desiring to participate in NEET-UG, 2021 Counselling are hereby informed that the Office Memorandum No. C.18018/18/2015- ME-II dated 30.07.2021 (Copy enclosed) is under challenge in W.P(C) No. 961 of 2021 before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India," the MCC said.

    "Vide order dated 25.11.2021 in this matter, "the hearing of the proceedings shall be listed on 6 January 2022" This is for information to candidates. Issued with approval of competent authority," MCC also said.

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    neet

    Story first published: Monday, December 13, 2021, 12:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 13, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X