    NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result likely today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 14: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will likely release the NEET UG 2022 counselling round 2 seat allotment result today at the official website. The exam was conducted on 17th July, 2022.

    NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result likely today

    Once released, the registered candidates can download the NEET UG 2022 counselling round 2 seat allotment result from the official website. The NEET UG 2022 counselling round 2 seat allotment result was supposed to be announced on 11.11.2022 but it was postponed. According to reports, the results will tentatively publish on 14.11.2022 or 15.11.20222.

    NEET round 2 counselling process was rescheduled following a court order and in view of representations made by candidates to MCC.

    NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Seat allotment result: How to check

    • Go to the official website - mcc.nic.in.
    • Click on the link that says UG Medical Counselling on the homepage.
    • Click on NEET UG 2022 counselling round 2 seat allotment result
    • Your result will open on the screen.
    • Download the result for your future reference.

    MCC NEET UG counselling is held for 15% all India quota MBBS and BDS seats, seats of central and deemed universities, among others.

    neet

    Story first published: Monday, November 14, 2022, 14:09 [IST]
    X