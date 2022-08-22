NEET UG Answer Key 2022 likely to be out today: How to download?

NEET UG exam 2022 answer key to be released shortly: Check how to download

NEET UG 2022 answer key to be released anytime soon: Check steps to download and other details here

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 22: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) answer key is expected to be released today. The candidates who appeared in the NEET UG exam 2022, can check and download the answer key on the official website.

Once the answer key is released, candidates will be allowed to raise an objection, if any, against it. Candidates have to pay Rs 200 per question, in case they wish to raise objections on NEET 2022 answer key. Nearly 18,72,341 candidates registered for the NEET 2022 exam conducted on July 17.

In 2021, the NEET cut-off for general category candidates was between 720-138, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC)- 137-108.

NEET, JEE Exams to be merged into CUET?

CUET UG 2022: Students appearing for phase 4 struggle with uninformed changes in dates, centres

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: How to download

Go to the official website- neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the 'View NEET UG 2022 answer key' link

Enter required details

The NEET answer key 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

The NEET UG is an entrance examination for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and other UG medical courses in approved and recognized Medical, Dental, AYUSH and other Colleges, deemed Universities, Institutes like AIIMS and JIPMER in India.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, August 22, 2022, 10:27 [IST]