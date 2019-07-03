NEET Round One Counselling result 2019 not valid anymore: Check details

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 03: The NEET Round One Counselling result 2019 has been cancelled. More details are available on the official website.

The latest notification by the Medical Counselling Committeee says that the NEET Result or seats allowed as per the first merit list are not valid anymore. A new result or tentative merit list will be released shortly.

Officials have not specified the exact time and date. While there is no official confirmation reports state that the result was withheld because the same was erroneous. There is no clarity on the exact nature of the error either.

Those who are declared cleared will have to appear for the document verification and also pay a fee to book the seat. The registration for the second round will be open for those who do not accept admission or do not make it in the first round. The registration for the second round will begin from July 9 and go on till July 11, 5 pm.