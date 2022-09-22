YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    NEET PG Counselling 2022: PG Medical Seats from round 1 seat matrix removed

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 22: NEET PG Counselling 2022: The MCC or Medical Counselling Committee has removed a few seats from the seats matrix of the NEET PG Counselling round 1. More details are available on the official website.

    The seats have been removed from the Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, and BJ Government Medical College, Ahmedabad.

    NEET PG Counselling
    NEET PG Counselling

    One seat each from unreserved and Schedule Caste has been removed from the Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal. One each seat from Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe have also been removed.

    UGC clarifies that there is no decision on NEET, JEE and CUET merger yetUGC clarifies that there is no decision on NEET, JEE and CUET merger yet

    The MCC in a statement said that the withdrawn seats from the Gandhi Medical College are from MD Radiotherapy and Radio Oncology (RADT) programme. The reason to remove the seat is because, "Recognition not received from NMC".

    The two seats at MD (Emergency and Critical Care)/ MD (Emergency Medicine) at BJ Government Medical College, Ahmedabad, have been removed as they were erroneously added, the NMC also said.

    The MCC statement said that the seat mentioned for withdrawal will be removed from the seat matrix before the allotment process of round 1.

    Currently the registration and payment for round 1 NEET PG 2022 counselling is on. The payment round will end on September 23 and the choice locking facility will be active until September 25.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    neet

    Story first published: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 15:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 22, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X