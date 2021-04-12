NEET PG Admit Card 2021 to be released soon: Check date

NEET PG Admit Card 2021: Instructions about affixing photo

New Delhi, Apr 12: The NEET PG Admit Card 2021 will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The National Board of Examinations will conduct the NEET PG 2021 exam on April 18 across various centres. Once the NEET PG Admit Card 2021 is released candidates are required to download the same from the website of the NBE.

Students should affix their latest passport size photograph in the space provided in the admit card. The admit card once released will be available on nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG Admit Card 2021: Important instructions on affixing of photo

Size: Minimum 35x45 mm. Photo should not be larger than the box printed on the admit card.

It should be a colour photograph taken on a white background.

Photo must display a neutral expression and should also display a full frontal view

Goggles, caps and ornaments should not be worn

Photo should not have a reflection of shadows on face

Photo should be printed on paper of at least 600 dpi resolution

Photo should not have stains and scratches