NEET MOP Up Round allotment result 2019 released: Download letter today at this time

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 21: The NEET MOP Up Round allotment result 2019 has been released.

The same is available on the official website.

The Mop Up round is conducted for seats that have remained vacant after the two rounds of NEET All-India quota counselling and state quota counselling. The Mop Up round was conducted from August 13 onwards.

The process went go on till August 15 2019 and the payment facility was available until August 16. Students were allowed to exercise lock choices till 10 am on August 15 2019.

The seat allotment was done between August 17 to August 18 2019.

The allotment result was released on August 19 and those students who have been allotted a seat will have to report to the respective institute between August 20 and August 26 2019.

The seats that remain vacant even after the mop-up round will be sent back to Deemed/Central University on August 26 2019. The facility to download the allotment letter will be available from 11 am onward today.