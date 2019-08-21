  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NEET MOP Up Round allotment result 2019 released: Download letter today at this time

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 21: The NEET MOP Up Round allotment result 2019 has been released.

    The same is available on the official website.

    NEET MOP Up Round allotment result 2019 released: Download letter today at this time
    Representational Image

    The Mop Up round is conducted for seats that have remained vacant after the two rounds of NEET All-India quota counselling and state quota counselling. The Mop Up round was conducted from August 13 onwards.

    The process went go on till August 15 2019 and the payment facility was available until August 16. Students were allowed to exercise lock choices till 10 am on August 15 2019.

    The seat allotment was done between August 17 to August 18 2019.

    The allotment result was released on August 19 and those students who have been allotted a seat will have to report to the respective institute between August 20 and August 26 2019.

    The seats that remain vacant even after the mop-up round will be sent back to Deemed/Central University on August 26 2019. The facility to download the allotment letter will be available from 11 am onward today.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    neet results

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 8:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue