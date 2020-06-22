NEET, JEE Mains Exam likely to be postponed; HRD ministry to take a call tomorrow

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 22: Pending NEET UG 2020 and JEE Main 2020 Exams likely to be postponed amid a rise in coronavirus cases across India.

Human Resources Development Ministry is likely to issue an update on whether to postpone or cancel these examinations tomorrow.

According to reports, the ministry is likely to cancel some exam, while competitive exams like NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate) or the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) are likely to be postponed.

Meanwhile, #NoExamsInCovid - a Twitter storm started by students' body NSUI went viral on Monday.

Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and other students who joined the campaign are demanding postponement of JEE Main, NEET and other such examinations in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

In March, the CBSE, the CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) and several education boards had to postpone board exams due to the pandemic.

The CBSE, CISCE exams are scheduled to be held between July 1 and July 15, IIT JEE MAINS for July 18-23 and NEET has been scheduled for July 26.

CBSE and CISCE later scheduled examination for postponed papers in July.

India on Monday added 14,821 new COVID-19 cases pushing the infection tally to 4,25,282, while the death toll rose to 13,699 with 445 new fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The country crossed the four lakh-mark on Sunday eight days after recording three lakh COVID-19 cases and has witnessed a surge of 2,34,747 infections from June 1 till 22.

India registered over 10,000 cases for the 11th day in a row.

The number of recoveries also continued to surge with 2,37,195 patients cured so far, while there were 1,74,387 active cases, according to the updated official figures at 8 am.

One patient has migrated.