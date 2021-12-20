NEET Counselling 2021: MCC announces 5 major changes

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 20: The NEET UG counselling for 15 per cent seats and 50 per cent NEET PG seats will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee. More details will be available on the official website.

On Saturday the MCC announced that it would conduct the counselling in four rounds.- All India Quota round 1, AIG Round 2, AIQ mop up and AIQ stray vacancy round. The MCC also said that no AIQ seats will be reverted back to the sates after the counselling round is concluded.

The MCC is however yet to release the NEET counselling date and time. The counselling will be held for various undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses.

NEET counselling: Five major changes:

NEET counselling to be conducted in four rounds.- All India Quota round 1, AIG Round 2, AIQ mop up and AIQ stray vacancy.

Fresh registration of candidates will be allowed in the AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2 and AIQ mop-up round only. In AIQ stray vacancy round no fresh registration will be allowed.

All India Quota seats that were earlier reverted to the states after round 2 counselling will be now continue to be filled in the mop up and stray vacancy rounds

Option for upgradation and fee exit will be available only in the first round of NEET counselling.

Candidates can't apply for upgradation of seats if they are allotted one in the second round and so on.

Candidates who join the allotted seat in second round cannot resign. They will also be ineligible to take part in further rounds of any type of counselling. Candidates who have not joined the allotted seat in round 2 can for further rounds of counselling subject to forfeiture of security deposit and fresh registration in only mop-up round.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, December 20, 2021, 10:51 [IST]