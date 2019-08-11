NEET Counselling 2019: Mop Up round date released, update on lock choice

New Delhi, Aug 11: The Mop Up round for NEET Counselling 2019 will be conducted soon. More details are also available on the official website.

The Mop Up round is conducted for seats that have remained vacant after the two rounds of NEET All-India quota counselling and state quota counselling. The Mop Up round will be conducted from August 13 onwards.

The process will go on till August 15 2019 and the payment facility will be available until August 16.

Students can exercise lock choices till 10 am on August 15 2019. The seat allotment will be done between August 17 to August 18 2019. The MCC would release the mock allotment list in the meantime.

The allotment result would be released on August 19 and those students who have been allotted a seat will have to report to the respective institute between August 20 and August 26 2019.