    NEET Counselling 2019 full schedule, documents needed, eligibility

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 13: The NEET Counselling 2019 schedule has been released. More details are also available on the official website.

    The registration for the first round will begin from June 19 and would end on June 24 at 5 pm.

    Students in the first round of counselling will have to lock their seat on June 25 between 10 am and 5 pm, failing which the seat will be passed on. On June 26, the first seat allotment will be declared.

    Candidates will have to appear at the Centre from June 28 to July 3 with their respective documents.

    In case there are vacant seats, then the second round of counselling will be held from July 6 and July 9 and the seat locking deadline would be July 9. The allotment process would be held from July 10 and 11 2019.

    Students who appear for counselling will have to carry with them the following documents:

    Copy of downloaded NEET-MDS/PG 2019 admit card

    NEET-MDS/PG 2019 marksheet

    Nationality certificate/valid passport or School leaving certificate of HSC/ class 12 indicating the nationality of the candidate as "Indian"

    Medical fitness certificate

    BDS/MBBS degree

    Internship completion certificate

    Permanent / Provisional Registration certificate of Maharashtra Medical Council or other State Medical Councils in India/MCI

    Certificate from Head of Institute showing that the college/ Institute from which the candidate has passed MBBS/MDS examination is recognized by Medical Council of India

    Copy of receipt of online fee payment.

    Eligibility:

    The who qualify the NEET 2019 by scoring the minimum passing marks will be eligible for counselling. General candidates should have scored a minimum of 50 per cent while for SC/ST/OBC it would be 45 per cent. More details are available on mcc.nic.in.

    Read more about:

    neet counselling

    Story first published: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 8:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 13, 2019
