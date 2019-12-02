NEET 2020 registration begins today: Check all important dates

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 02: The NEET 2020 registration process begins today. More details are available on the official website.

The last date to apply is December 31, 2019. The NTA will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test on May 3, 2020, from 3 pm to 5 pm. The exa will begin at 2 pm and the gates will close by 12.30 pm.

The application fee for the General/OBC candidates is Rs 1,500. For the General EWS/OBC-NCL it is Rs 1,400. For the SC/ST/PwD/Transgender candidates it is Rs 800.

Candidates are advised to take 6 to 8 passport sir and 4-6 post card size coloured photos that are clicked with a white background.

The NET-UG 2020 will be conducted in 11 languages and the information bulletin would be made available in these languages for the first time.

The last date to submit the application fee is December 31 2019. The application correction window would open on January 15 2020 and closes on January 31 2020. The admit card would be released on March 27 2020 and the exams will be held on May 3 2020. The result would be declared on June 4 2020.