NCVT ITI 2021 result declared: Direct link to download

    New Delhi, May 31: The NCVT ITI 2021 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The National Council for Vocational Training ITI Result 2021 was declared for the first, second, third and fourth semester. The NCVT ITI 2021 result will show the minimum marks obtained by the students. The provisional marks sheets can be downloaded from the website along with the NCVT ITI 2021 result.

    In a few days time, the board will also distribute the original marks sheet. Every year a large number of students get admission in technical and non-technical courses. The results are available on ncvtmis.gov.in.

    Direct link to check NCVT ITI 2021 result: https://ncvtmis.gov.in/pages/marksheet/validate.aspx

