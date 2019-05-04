  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NATA 2019 results: Website taken down, check new page to check results

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 04: The NATA 2019 results have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The results were initially uploaded on the NATA's official website, nata.in. The page was however taken down later and the link for the results were also removed. However the results are now available on a new page, the details of which we are providing below.

    NATA 2019 results: Website taken down, check new page to check results

    27,232 candidates out of the 32,856 who took the exam have passed. The NATA is a national level examination for admission to undergraduate courses in Architecture and is conducted by the National Institute of Advanced Studies in Architecture. The results are now available on https://online.cbexams.com/natasc/default.aspx.

    How to check NATA 2019 results:

    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Saturday, May 4, 2019, 10:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue