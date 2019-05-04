NATA 2019 results: Website taken down, check new page to check results

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 04: The NATA 2019 results have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results were initially uploaded on the NATA's official website, nata.in. The page was however taken down later and the link for the results were also removed. However the results are now available on a new page, the details of which we are providing below.

27,232 candidates out of the 32,856 who took the exam have passed. The NATA is a national level examination for admission to undergraduate courses in Architecture and is conducted by the National Institute of Advanced Studies in Architecture. The results are now available on https://online.cbexams.com/natasc/default.aspx.

How to check NATA 2019 results:

Go to https://online.cbexams.com/natasc/default.aspx

Enter application number

Enter password

Enter captcha

Login

View results

Download results

Take a printout