    Narcotics, liquor seized from a rave party at a Chhattarpur farmhouse; 16 detained

    By Vishal S
    New Delhi, June 09: A large quantity of drugs and liquor were seized when the officials of the Delhi Excise department raided a rave party which was being held at a farmhouse in Chhattarpur on Saturday night. Over 300 bottles of liquor, around 350 beer bottles and banned drugs including cocaine were also seized.

    Narcotics, liquor seized from a rave party at a Chhattarpur farmhouse; 16 detained
    Image credit – ANI/Twitter

    The raid was carried out Saturday night in coordination with police following a tip-off, and besides several bottles of alcohol, a number of narcotic substances, including cocaine, were also found at the spot.

    The venue, a big hall, in Chattarpur, belonged to a fashion designing company and was being used for the rave party, the official said.

    Minors were also served alcohol at the party and most of those who attended it were from Gurgoan and Faridabad in Haryana and Noida in Uttar Pradesh, according to the official.

    "We have seized over 300 bottles of liquor and around 350 beer bottles from the party's venue. Liquor meant for sale in Haryana was also being served at the party," the official said.

    Cocaine and other drugs were also found at the spot, the official said, adding that at least 15 members of the organising team have been held.

    "They are being questioned and further investigation is underway," the official said.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

