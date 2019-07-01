  • search
    Nainital Bank Limited: 230 vacancies for clerk and SPOs announced, check list of documents

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 01: The Nainital Bank Limited has announced recruitments for various posts. More details are available on the official website.

    The bank has announced recruitment for 100 clerks and 130 specialist and probationary officers. The application process will go on till July 14 2019 and the same will be done through an online examination.

    Nainital Bank Limited: 230 vacancies for clerk and SPOs announced, check list of documents

    For the post of clerk, the age limit is 21 to 27 years as on May 31 2019. Candidate should have passed graduation/post graduation with a minimum of 55 per cent marks.

    For Specialist and Probationary Officer, the applicant should be in the age group of 21-28 as on May 31 2019. For the post of Specialist officer in Grade II, the applicant must be in the age group of 25-35.

    While applying the following documents would be required:

    • Photograph (4.5 Cm x 3.5 cm)
    • Signature (with black ink)
    • Left thumb impression (on white paper with black or blue ink)
    • A hand written declaration (on white paper with black ink)
    • The text of the hand written declaration should be "I, ____________ (Name of the candidate), hereby declare that all the information submitted by me in the application form is correct, true and valid. I will present the supporting documents as and when required." The declaration must be in English.

    Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 15:28 [IST]
