Nagaland State Lottery Today result: Win Rs 25.29 lakh, winning numbers here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 31: The Nagaland State Lottery today result will be declared shortly. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The draw today will be held at 8 pm. Below you can check the winning numbers of the Dear Vulture Evening lottery held on August 30. The August 31 results once declared will be available on www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland State Lottery: Dear Vulture Evening Lottery results:

1st Prize 25.29 Lakhs/- 55K 21727 67E 99314

(including Super Prize Amt)

Cons. Prize 1000/- 21727 99314 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/-

00141 12455 21330 44212 50709 65032 79564 85907 87195 92521

3rd Prize 500/-

0506 3013 3239 3736 5638 6037 6667 8011 8134 8623

4th Prize 250/-

0057 2386 3223 3330 3548 7674 8955 9398 9657 9905

5th Prize 120/-

0018 1435 2336 3489 4229 5096 5602 6855 7785 8804 0123 1463 2339 3518 4389 5099 5735 7132 7891 8821 0186 1617 2355 3546 4446 5246 5804 7150 8051 8850 0241 1668 2668 3708 4605 5305 6047 7212 8114 8868 0668 1881 3005 3855 4752 5371 6486 7334 8177 9015 1051 1888 3055 3892 4809 5372 6631 7394 8208 9234 1136 2089 3134 3909 4891 5391 6633 7396 8275 9351 1171 2179 3147 4060 5051 5403 6776 7630 8313 9475 1235 2231 3212 4115 5071 5451 6779 7712 8496 9690 1270 2335 3326 4224 5076 5456 6790 7716 8757 9935