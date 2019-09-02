Nagaland State Lottery Today result: Hawk evening winning number

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 02: The Nagaland State Lottery today result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The draw today will be held at 8 pm. Below you can check the winning numbers of the Dear Hawk Evening lottery result held on September 1.The September 2 result once declared will be available on www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland State Lottery: Dear Hawk Evening Lottery results:

1st Prize 25.31 Lakhs/- 50H 44178 64A 25988

(including Super Prize Amt)

Cons. Prize 1000/- 44178 25988 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/-

22174 47927 48339 55558 66042 72346 82796 86846 91097 92553

3rd Prize 500/-

1405 3072 5014 5473 5571 7193 7683 7924 8060 9290

4th Prize 250/-

1335 1692 3950 4150 4552 5173 6193 9027 9157 9314

5th Prize 120/-

0072 1287 2265 3568 4861 5909 6810 7389 8229 9074

0132 1496 2284 3642 4914 5958 6839 7434 8252 9111

0437 1588 2288 3651 4956 5962 6852 7455 8380 9177

0512 1591 2547 3798 5012 6351 6886 7520 8406 9200

0620 1751 2630 3870 5181 6365 6927 7594 8482 9201

0626 1840 2910 4093 5485 6396 7028 7715 8545 9251

0834 1998 2911 4109 5535 6552 7082 7795 8595 9645

0860 2053 2945 4349 5559 6588 7096 7975 8644 9728

1012 2126 3232 4459 5599 6601 7159 8087 8762 9790

1186 2127 3339 4657 5678 6808 7323 8160 8925 9959