Nagaland State Lottery Today result: Dear Falcon Evening winning numbers

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 30: The Nagaland State Lottery today result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The draw today will be held at 8 pm. Below you can check the winning numbers of the Dear Falcon Evening lottery held on August 29. The August 30 results once declared will be available on www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland State Lottery: Dear Falcon Evening Lottery winning numbers:

1st Prize 25.28 Lakhs/- 87K 51012 90K 65764

(including Super Prize Amt)

Cons. Prize 1000/- 51012 65764 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/-

00573 16650 19525 52908 53121 63091 67076 89013 94966 96952

3rd Prize 500/-

1727 3055 3191 4757 6108 7797 7857 7967 8033 9518

4th Prize 250/-

0734 2860 3210 4371 5443 6626 7453 7775 8032 8901

5th Prize 120/-

0025 0410 1929 3292 4139 4786 5720 6250 7282 8659 0028 0456 2023 3354 4142 4868 5768 6333 7321 8875 0093 0582 2075 3511 4154 5029 5815 6567 7347 9086 0175 1026 2137 3593 4263 5049 5858 6613 7406 9203 0183 1148 2465 3630 4295 5196 5898 6753 7647 9280 0205 1183 2472 3765 4512 5208 6055 6798 7769 9759 0312 1304 2691 3794 4539 5237 6056 6882 7822 9880 0338 1660 3023 3926 4625 5281 6087 7154 8205 9883 0347 1744 3050 3989 4635 5318 6103 7171 8262 9921 0361 1883 3265 4130 4684 5583 6233 7275 8288 9971