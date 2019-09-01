Nagaland State Lottery Today result: Check Aug 31 winning numbers

New Delhi, Sep 01: The Nagaland State Lottery today result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The draw today will be held at 8 pm. Below you can check the winning numbers of the Dear Ostrich Evening lottery held on August 31. The September 1 result once declared will be available on www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland State Lottery: Dear Ostrich Evening Lottery results:

1st Prize 25.30 Lakhs/- 87A 97363 97J 48055

(including Super Prize Amt)

Cons. Prize 1000/- 97363 48055 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/-

06215 19015 19156 41669 61171 69164 69621 80432 90265 98539

3rd Prize 500/-

0840 1107 4647 7393 7401 7537 8578 8985 9266 9711

4th Prize 250/-

1594 2739 4784 6015 6206 6398 7427 7596 8449 9590

5th Prize 120/-

0159 1157 2235 3230 4220 5620 6288 7129 8644 9327

0170 1369 2547 3471 4339 5813 6343 7718 8719 9469

0173 1373 2575 3501 4651 5847 6450 7799 8736 9474

0182 1379 2633 3802 5036 5933 6452 7809 8811 9480

0262 1616 2651 3824 5077 6026 6555 7885 8912 9542

0631 1700 2659 3929 5169 6035 6602 7978 8930 9575

0656 1750 2785 3942 5188 6119 6907 8160 8945 9624

0671 1979 2983 4026 5233 6150 7069 8202 9062 9792

0943 2130 3014 4049 5292 6189 7070 8336 9188 9949

1118 2188 3055 4211 5611 6202 7100 8529 9277 9986