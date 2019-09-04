Nagaland State Lottery Result: Winning number of September 3 draw

New Delhi, Sep 04: The Nagaland State Lottery today result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The draw today will be held at 8 pm. Below you can check the winning numbers of the Dear Parrot Evening lottery result held on September 3. The September 4 result once declared will be available on www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland State Lottery: September 3 Winning Numbers

1st Prize 25.26 Lakhs/- 56D 29555 80D 00542

(including Super Prize Amt)

Cons. Prize 1000/- 29555 00542 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/-

11742 12105 22627 34325 45607 90353 91876 95705 97343 97386

3rd Prize 500/-

1034 1160 1701 2200 4841 5713 6373 6528 7438 9182

4th Prize 250/-

0147 1861 2114 5486 5511 5587 6187 7021 9287 9933

5th Prize 120/-

0017 1021 2424 3403 4113 5098 6583 7510 8511 9300 0027 1060 2460 3421 4145 209 6615 7542 8595 9523 0112 1196 2466 3522 4259 5212 6947 7712 8621 9548 0340 1211 2620 3595 4321 5331 7207 7817 8648 9590 0522 1238 2763 3642 4476 5356 7226 7865 8683 9651 0578 1376 2840 3761 4515 5748 7336 7883 8795 9807 0659 1630 2883 3884 4740 5766 7362 8015 8838 9905 0669 2142 3083 3895 4827 5825 7397 8154 8925 9954 0703 2257 3208 4041 4848 5896 7406 8370 9200 9981 0713 2306 3231 4046 5024 5947 7475 8420 9282 9985