    Nagaland State Lottery result: Dear Hawk Evening winning numbers

    New Delhi, Aug 26: The Nagaland State Lottery result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Today, there would be one draw and that would be at 8 pm.

    Nagaland State Lottery result: Dear Hawk Evening winning numbers

    Meanwhile the results of the August 25 draw are available. The winning numbers of the Dear Hawk Evening Result are given below. The August 26 results once declared will be available on www.nagalandlotteries.com.

    Nagaland State Lottery: Dear Hawk Evening Winning numbers:

    1st Prize 25.31 Lakhs/- 70E 05455 83L 23111

    (including Super Prize Amt)

    Cons. Prize 1000/- 05455 23111 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

    2nd Prize 9000/- 01575 16777 33782 37680 37910 46781 49136 80798 93430 97136

    3rd Prize 500/- 0195 2046 2817 3231 5382 7069 7131 8513 9564 9957

    4th Prize 250/-0439 0565 1151 2150 4992 5094 5880 7074 7725 7938

    5th Prize 120/-0083 0881 1908 2948 3475 4278 5335 6716 7411 8226

    0129 0953 2098 2970 3674 4358 5347 6809 7546 8472

    0227 0999 2195 3069 3711 4361 5567 6899 7658 8693

    0231 1073 2216 3126 3724 4415 5622 7092 7774 9086

    0281 1077 2300 3132 3778 4453 5735 7093 7817 9099

    0425 1169 2426 3199 3870 4541 5758 7207 7825 9103

    0553 1433 2456 3237 4090 4612 5913 7289 8033 9452

    0688 1507 2458 3285 4151 4634 6076 7379 8054 9629

    0698 1616 2547 3372 4168 4935 6336 7388 8071 9889

    0770 1715 2938 3412 4174 4948 6356 7409 8142 9931

    Story first published: Monday, August 26, 2019, 9:45 [IST]
