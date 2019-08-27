Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dear Flamingo Evening result super prize

New Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 27: The Nagaland State Lottery result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The draw today is at 8 pm.

Meanwhile the results of the August 27 draw are available. The winning numbers of the Dear Flamingo Evening Result are given below. The August 27 results once declared will be available on www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland State Lottery: Dear Flamingo Evening Winning numbers:

1st Prize 25.25 Lakhs/- 61A 91218 64D 12991 (including Super Prize Amt)

Cons. Prize 1000/- 91218 12991 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/-

02128 12608 20935 34341 39509 48187 52083 54285 57642 95652

3rd Prize 500/-

1230 1318 2176 2263 3117 3784 5415 6124 8634 9458

4th Prize 250/-

0551 0971 2177 3517 3771 3904 4900 5851 6736 8671

5th Prize 120/-

0060 1401 2138 2975 3808 4309 5609 6833 7735 9402

0074 1409 2193 2998 4051 4454 5923 6949 7839 9567

0408 1423 2313 3164 4119 4566 5987 7045 8009 9576

0485 1590 2338 3189 4135 4682 6157 7154 8448 9580

0684 1600 2555 3218 4161 4707 6339 7248 8607 9614

0743 1613 2657 3256 4167 4780 6357 7319 8679 9736

0926 1670 2710 3303 4172 5069 6407 7596 8926 9762

1007 1688 2782 3439 4214 5303 6535 7604 9071 9785

1245 1964 2786 3495 4247 5348 6563 7635 9158 9855

1317 2029 2885 3502 4302 5406 6756 7693 9291 9913