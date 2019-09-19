Nagaland State Lotteries Result: Eagle Evening result, full list of winning numbers

New Delhi, Sep 19: The Nagaland State Lotteries result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The draw today will be held at 8 pm. Below you can check the winning numbers of the Dear Eagle Evening lottery result held on September 18. The September 19 result once declared will be available on www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland State Lottery: Dear Eagle Evening results:

1st Prize 50 Lakhs/- 85E 23321 99J 71431

(including Super Prize Amt)

Cons. Prize 1000/- 23321 71431 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/-

01673 16677 19662 24018 36847 47294 60166 67099 74131 79925

3rd Prize 500/-

0059 0181 0646 0727 1648 2011 2900 3441 8647 8730

4th Prize 250/-

0061 1669 2031 2358 4242 5682 6354 9189 9260 9851

5th Prize 120/-

0131 0998 2262 3383 4409 5129 5549 6563 7702 9283 0234 1036 2271 3393 4439 5204 5550 6965 7884 9512 0299 1132 2398 3580 4684 5214 5603 7085 8064 9554 0324 1284 2502 3609 4913 5226 5868 7092 8129 9557 0533 1604 2615 3805 4946 5227 5987 7199 8177 9575 0563 1639 2735 3833 4974 5254 6025 7207 8375 9663 0688 1796 2899 3904 5030 5294 6073 7563 8574 9716 0734 1959 2955 4008 5045 5388 6121 7592 8741 9776 0898 2054 3202 4019 5090 5417 6260 7594 8775 9791 0917 2223 3342 4255 5095 5540 6270 7676 9173 9850