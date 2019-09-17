  • search
Trending Howdy Modi Chidambaram
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nagaland State Lotteries Result: Check Flamingo results

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 17: The Nagaland State Lotteries result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Nagaland State Lotteries Result: Check Flamingo results

    The draw today will be held at 8 pm. Below you can check the winning numbers of the Dear Flamingo Evening lottery result held on September 16. The September 17 result once declared will be available on www.nagalandlotteries.com.

    Nagaland State Lottery: Dear Flamingo Evening results:

    1st Prize 50 Lakhs/- 79K 21842 90K 88350

    (including Super Prize Amt)

    Cons. Prize 1000/- 21842 88350 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

    2nd Prize 9000/-

    03586 11598 38344 45121 50818 65411 67611 70780 89093 98642

    3rd Prize 500/-

    0549 1428 4077 4370 4519 4707 5246 5299 7761 8205

    4th Prize 250/-

    0570 1018 1524 2131 2679 3427 5488 5536 5871 5909

    5th Prize 120/-

    0190 1346 2622 3550 4377 5029 5814 6836 7581 9328

    0267 1412 2797 3596 4517 5041 5904 6857 7583 9430

    0287 1450 2904 3701 4587 5065 6361 6974 7832 9520

    0341 1741 2946 3786 4603 5247 6387 7134 8516 9666

    0496 2003 3052 3792 4620 5319 6478 7158 8617 9667

    0916 2100 3190 4087 4675 5412 6583 7327 8622 9779

    0995 2316 3249 4315 4679 5468 6697 7350 8694 9807

    1119 2371 3311 4336 4708 5470 6727 7421 8997 9835

    1138 2384 3393 4337 4817 5688 6746 7437 9185 9850

    1169 2486 3452 4347 4914 5708 6774 7578 9195 9884

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    nagaland lottery results

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 8:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue