Nagaland State Lotteries Result: Check Flamingo results

New Delhi, Sep 17: The Nagaland State Lotteries result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The draw today will be held at 8 pm. Below you can check the winning numbers of the Dear Flamingo Evening lottery result held on September 16. The September 17 result once declared will be available on www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland State Lottery: Dear Flamingo Evening results:

1st Prize 50 Lakhs/- 79K 21842 90K 88350

(including Super Prize Amt)

Cons. Prize 1000/- 21842 88350 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/-

03586 11598 38344 45121 50818 65411 67611 70780 89093 98642

3rd Prize 500/-

0549 1428 4077 4370 4519 4707 5246 5299 7761 8205

4th Prize 250/-

0570 1018 1524 2131 2679 3427 5488 5536 5871 5909

5th Prize 120/-

0190 1346 2622 3550 4377 5029 5814 6836 7581 9328

0267 1412 2797 3596 4517 5041 5904 6857 7583 9430

0287 1450 2904 3701 4587 5065 6361 6974 7832 9520

0341 1741 2946 3786 4603 5247 6387 7134 8516 9666

0496 2003 3052 3792 4620 5319 6478 7158 8617 9667

0916 2100 3190 4087 4675 5412 6583 7327 8622 9779

0995 2316 3249 4315 4679 5468 6697 7350 8694 9807

1119 2371 3311 4336 4708 5470 6727 7421 8997 9835

1138 2384 3393 4337 4817 5688 6746 7437 9185 9850

1169 2486 3452 4347 4914 5708 6774 7578 9195 9884