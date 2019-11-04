  • search
    Nagaland State Dear Winter Special Bumper Lottery winning number and prize scheme

    New Delhi, Nov 03: The Nagaland State Dear Winter Special Bumper Lottery has beendeclared. The result is available on the official website.

    The ticket is priced at Rs 100 and the first prize is Rs 1 crore. The draw was held on November 3, 2019. The results were available from 4.30 pm onwards. The second prize is Rs 10 lakh. The result is available on https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EIXlW_7XUAAwNNt?format=jpg&name=900x900.

    Nagaland State Dear Winter Special Bumper Lottery Prize Scheme:

    • 1st prize Rs 1 crore
    • 2nd prize 1 of Rs 10 lakhs
    • 3rd Prize (50) of 9000
    • 4th prize (50) of Rs 5000
    • 5th prize (300) of Rs 2000
    • 6th prize (300) of Rs 1000
    • 7th prize (600) of Rs 500
    • 8th prize (3000) of Rs 300

    nagaland lottery results

