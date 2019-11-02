Nagaland State Dear Winter Special Bumper Lottery prize scheme and where to buy

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 02: The Nagaland State Dear Winter Special Bumper Lottery will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The ticket is priced at Rs 100 and the first prize is Rs 1 crore. The draw is being held tomorrow ie November 3 2019. The results would be available from 4.30 pm onwards. The second prize is Rs 10 lakh. The results once declared will be available on https://www.rattanlottery.com/check-results.

Nagaland State Dear Winter Special Bumper Lottery Prize Scheme:

1st prize Rs 1 crore

2nd prize 1 of Rs 10 lakhs

3rd Prize (50) of 9000

4th prize (50) of Rs 5000

5th prize (300) of Rs 2000

6th prize (300) of Rs 1000

7th prize (600) of Rs 500

8th prize (3000) of Rs 300