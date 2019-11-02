Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Nagaland State Dear Winter Special Bumper Lottery prize scheme and where to buy
New Delhi, Nov 02: The Nagaland State Dear Winter Special Bumper Lottery will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.
The ticket is priced at Rs 100 and the first prize is Rs 1 crore. The draw is being held tomorrow ie November 3 2019. The results would be available from 4.30 pm onwards. The second prize is Rs 10 lakh. The results once declared will be available on https://www.rattanlottery.com/check-results.
Nagaland State Dear Winter Special Bumper Lottery Prize Scheme:
- 1st prize Rs 1 crore
- 2nd prize 1 of Rs 10 lakhs
- 3rd Prize (50) of 9000
- 4th prize (50) of Rs 5000
- 5th prize (300) of Rs 2000
- 6th prize (300) of Rs 1000
- 7th prize (600) of Rs 500
- 8th prize (3000) of Rs 300