    New Delhi, Oct 03: The results of the 97th draw of Nagaland State Dear Sun Monday weekly lottery were announced on Monday at 6 pm.

    Nagaland lottery results: Check winning numbers for Dear Sun Monday Weekly for 97th Draw

    The first prize winner will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize winner will receive Rs 9,000. The third prize winner will get Rs 450.

    The cost of a ticket per ticket was Rs 6.

    1st Prize Rs 1 Crore/- 83K 46038

    (Including Super Prize Amt)

    Consolation Prize 1000/- 46038 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

    2nd Prize Rs 9000/-
    02711 09936 32602 39604 54344 74783 81366 89316 93049 96508

    3rd Prize Rs 450/-
    2718 3114 3126 3632 5139 5336 6997 7537 7593 9310

    4th Prize Rs 250/-
    2521 2937 3734 3840 4627 5497 8311 9413 9442 9853

    5th Prize Rs 120/-
    0256 1236 2054 2935 4044 4946 5849 6999 7728 8835
    0361 1241 2156 3222 4195 5081 5942 7070 7731 8997
    0469 1279 2177 3242 4200 5116 5988 7100 7820 9073
    0509 1323 2179 3361 4421 5247 6073 7187 8128 9164
    0569 1715 2194 3532 4511 5412 6420 7211 8203 9266
    0640 1716 2240 3549 4567 5436 6771 7227 8240 9462
    1008 1796 2558 3787 4602 5458 6777 7470 8289 9581
    1154 1955 2709 3813 4608 5481 6879 7528 8501 9591
    1190 1962 2750 3935 4689 5506 6948 7612 8540 9678
    1196 2019 2906 4009 4844 5677 6974 7641 8670 9713

    Story first published: Monday, October 3, 2022, 19:08 [IST]
