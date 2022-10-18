Nagaland lottery results: Check winning numbers for 'Dear Moon Tuesday Weekly' for 99th Draw

IRCTC's affordable Dubai tour package: All you need to know

New Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 18: The results of the 99th draw of Nagaland State Dear Moon Tuesday Weekly lottery were announced on Tuesday at 6 pm.

The first prize winner will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize winner will receive Rs 9,000. The third prize winner will get Rs 450.

The cost of a ticket per ticket was Rs 6.

Prize Amount:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Check the Winning Numbers:

1st Prize ₹1 Crore/- 93A 71784

Consolation Prize 1000/- 71784 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize ₹9000/-

02005 32638 43375 51932 61259 73165 81741 87054 97536 98292

3rd Prize ₹450/-

1022 2558 2699 2755 4498 4985 6023 6771 6849 8728

4th Prize ₹250/-

0768 1400 2264 2753 3040 5098 5589 5998 8510 9856

5th Prize ₹120/-

0069 0997 2404 3214 4293 5495 6605 7731 8772 9350

0099 1254 2427 3364 4304 5620 6806 7862 8992 9625

0253 1274 2498 3438 4325 5734 7005 7998 9007 9636

0341 1719 2550 3529 4461 5820 7218 8029 9016 9645

0404 1751 2580 3589 4836 6090 7258 8201 9034 9649

0414 1810 2593 3656 4870 6218 7260 8214 9079 9655

0564 1941 2726 3691 5055 6237 7394 8232 9087 9657

0640 2123 2837 3803 5058 6278 7400 8249 9130 9774

0853 2258 2985 3815 5107 6498 7535 8308 9205 9903

0985 2385 3155 4112 5257 6576 7571 8679 9314 9952

Story first published: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 18:34 [IST]