Agra: Teen killed after being hit by four-wheeler

Nagaland lottery results: Check winning numbers for 'Dear Moon Tuesday Weekly' for 97th draw

New Delhi

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 04: The results of the 97th draw of Nagaland State Dear Moon Tuesday Weekly lottery were announced on Tuesday at 6 pm.

The first prize winner will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize winner will receive Rs 9,000. The third prize winner will get Rs 450.

The cost of a ticket per ticket was Rs 6.

Prize Amount:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Check the Winning Numbers:

1st Prize ₹1 Crore/- 99C 34742

(Including Super Prize Amt)

Consolation Prize 1000/- 34742 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize ₹9000/-

10504 12598 13000 34470 48280 58243 59431 79841 89601 93278

3rd Prize ₹450/-

0230 0611 1571 1770 1967 3549 3653 5096 6000 6995

4th Prize ₹250/-

2021 2125 3098 4579 6450 7078 7096 7108 8517 8556

5th Prize ₹120/-

0045 0852 1432 2633 3886 4737 5873 7143 8323 9174

0143 1067 1463 2786 3903 5088 5967 7222 8403 9193

0223 1099 1596 2971 4024 5110 6571 7617 8452 9205

0256 1109 1636 3178 4317 5165 6590 7667 8480 9283

0303 1110 1859 3213 4453 5227 6666 7680 8492 9410

0358 1124 2007 3230 4565 5296 6688 7920 8551 9485

0377 1173 2354 3694 4598 5462 7032 7941 8566 9565

0502 1268 2395 3733 4609 5488 7053 7949 8635 9590

0613 1321 2473 3839 4673 5546 7133 8128 8800 9897

0705 1405 2616 3883 4685 5834 7140 8153 8846 9923

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 4, 2022, 18:47 [IST]