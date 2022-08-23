Nagaland lottery results: Check winning numbers for Dear Moon Tuesday Weekly

State can't enter private space of lawfully wedded couples, can't separate them: Delhi HC

New Delhi

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Aug 23: The results of Nagaland's Dear Moon Tuesday Weekly Lottery have been announced at 6 pm on Tuesday.

The winner of the first prize will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize is Rs 9,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 6.

Check out the winning numbers:

1st Prize ₹1 Crore/- 94A 88323

(Including Super Prize Amt)

Consolation Prize 1000/- 88323 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize ₹9000/-

01496 14540 24375 27024 43091 43633 75274 78820 93678 98809

3rd Prize ₹450/-

1222 1571 3152 3312 3498 4373 4807 6890 9195 9350

4th Prize ₹250/-

1587 2358 2683 4834 5190 7460 8124 8780 9265 9901

5th Prize ₹120/-

0094 1273 2116 2891 3888 5134 5926 6969 8068 8847

0117 1342 2174 3042 3889 5142 5950 7007 8119 8857

0202 1512 2350 3053 3999 5197 5955 7097 8250 8895

0235 1806 2451 3235 4314 5264 5982 7101 8380 9080

0363 1808 2512 3252 4320 5289 6183 7190 8429 9287

0438 1834 2572 3295 4366 5352 6194 7241 8450 9338

0540 1851 2609 3306 4466 5519 6267 7261 8582 9340

0759 1937 2640 3379 4779 5561 6288 7898 8592 9519

0798 2066 2666 3585 4816 5664 6681 7918 8608 9537

1108 2076 2744 3854 4895 5689 6953 7953 8735 9733

How to Claim Prize Money?

The winner can collect the prize amount from Kolkata Nagaland Office. They can submit their claim with relevant documents at Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, 121, Jessore Road, South Michael Nagar, Madhyam Gram, Near National Model High School, Kolkata-700133.

The winners have to submit a photocopy of a government-recognised Photo identification along with passport-size photographs. It has to be noted that damaged tickets will not be accepted by the authorities.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 18:49 [IST]