Nagaland lottery results: Check winning numbers for 'Dear Mercury Weekly Lottery' for 94th Draw

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 14: The results of 94th draw of Nagaland's Dear Mercury Wednesday Weekly Lottery have been announced at 6 pm on Wednesday.

The winner of the first prize will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize is Rs 9,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 6.

Check out the winning numbers:

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore/- 82H 78454

(Including Super Prize Amt)

Consolation Prize Rs 1000/- 78454 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

Nagaland gets its 2nd Railway station on Dhansari-Shokhuvi line after gap of over 100 yrs

2nd Prize Rs 9,000/-

11510 37030 44119 46429 49463 53458 61467 62699 88288 93863

3rd Prize Rs 450/-

0110 1827 2042 2642 3826 3869 4505 5653 8473 8496

4th Prize Rs 250/-

0074 1538 1606 1635 2512 4450 4631 5368 7117 8339

5th Prize Rs 120/-

0101 1328 2493 3988 4741 5578 6148 7002 8048 9057

0107 1504 2812 4071 4949 5590 6162 7060 8076 9144

0561 1614 2952 4241 5071 5664 6351 7171 8165 9295

0595 1642 3045 4391 5165 5701 6469 7188 8189 9316

0694 1655 3080 4394 5294 5925 6512 7337 8425 9456

0933 1751 3121 4440 5322 5938 6532 7346 8542 9681

0957 2031 3688 4474 5338 6027 6577 7582 8714 9701

1181 2114 3707 4569 5494 6079 6697 7741 8848 9810

1231 2223 3778 4635 5535 6081 6873 7807 8969 9923

1284 2463 3911 4678 5576 6106 6888 8027 9046 9989

How to Claim Prize Money?

The winner can collect the prize amount from Kolkata Nagaland Office. They can submit their claim with relevant documents at Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, 121, Jessore Road, South Michael Nagar, Madhyam Gram, Near National Model High School, Kolkata-700133.

The winners have to submit a photocopy of a government-recognised Photo identification along with passport-size photographs. It has to be noted that damaged tickets will not be accepted by the authorities.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 18:52 [IST]