Nagaland lottery results: Check winning numbers for 98th draw of Dear Venus Thursday Weekly lottery

New Delhi

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 13: The results of Nagaland's 98th draw of Dear Venus Thursday Weekly have been announced at 6 pm on Thursday.

The winner of the first prize will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize is Rs 9,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 6.

Check out the winning numbers:

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore/- 96J 40774

(Including Super Prize Amt)

Consolation Prize 1000/- 40774 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize Rs 9000/-

14622 31956 32052 32783 47455 49487 54792 75827 82035 88821

3rd Prize Rs 450/-

0353 1681 2318 2557 2919 3040 4588 5122 7785 9465

4th Prize Rs 250/-

1527 1752 2218 2565 3041 5318 7883 8675 9131 9145

5th Prize Rs 120/-

0078 1161 1997 3410 4061 5134 5724 6407 8098 8841

0146 1247 2192 3482 4226 5145 5734 7100 8103 9048

0418 1451 2295 3614 4229 5310 5746 7114 8166 9177

0651 1578 2499 3629 4340 5327 5892 7292 8223 9221

0752 1642 2714 3721 4436 5382 5950 7305 8426 9592

0823 1753 2740 3747 4506 5394 5952 7659 8470 9634

0827 1798 2754 3851 4533 5609 6218 7758 8485 9723

0860 1809 2899 3926 4672 5651 6240 7930 8500 9903

0974 1827 3126 3928 5049 5660 6254 8061 8748 9985

1062 1895 3400 3994 5114 5712 6357 8089 8822 9990

How to Claim Prize Money?

The winner can collect the prize amount from Kolkata Nagaland Office. They can submit their claim with relevant documents at Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, 121, Jessore Road, South Michael Nagar, Madhyam Gram, Near National Model High School, Kolkata-700133.

The winners have to submit a photocopy of a government-recognised Photo identification along with passport-size photographs. It has to be noted that damaged tickets will not be accepted by the authorities.