Nagaland lottery results: Check winning numbers for 97th draw of Dear Mars Saturday Weekly

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 08: The results of the 97th draw of Nagaland's Dear Mars Saturday Weekly Lottery have been announced at 6 pm on Saturday.

The winner of the first prize will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize is Rs 9,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 6.

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore/- 91J 65190

Consolation Prize Rs 1000/- 65190 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize Rs 9000/-

07548 08514 16849 23285 26858 57381 76752 83471 91365 94316

3rd Prize Rs 450/-

0143 3902 4780 4901 5978 6596 8052 8239 8400 9905

4th Prize Rs 250/-

0123 0342 1141 1444 1855 3718 5175 5257 7236 9724

5th Prize Rs 120/-

0065 1100 1797 3661 4816 5693 6781 7424 8718 9165

0297 1176 1984 3695 5051 5835 6802 7618 8786 9254

0440 1200 2009 3812 5070 5912 6902 7638 8810 9331

0494 1233 2207 3932 5093 5914 6933 7679 8819 9432

0581 1332 2619 3934 5335 6146 7006 7805 8908 9437

0693 1368 2743 4036 5418 6353 7101 7973 8939 9636

0706 1468 3027 4195 5438 6422 7326 8028 8941 9678

0835 1554 3065 4386 5453 6604 7339 8062 8987 9699

1042 1702 3288 4647 5515 6767 7407 8252 9103 9822

1053 1787 3641 4796 5595 6771 7411 8680 9129 9919

How to Claim Prize Money?

The winner can collect the prize amount from Kolkata Nagaland Office. They can submit their claim with relevant documents at Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, 121, Jessore Road, South Michael Nagar, Madhyam Gram, Near National Model High School, Kolkata-700133.

The winners have to submit a photocopy of a government-recognised Photo identification along with passport-size photographs. It has to be noted that damaged tickets will not be accepted by the authorities.

Story first published: Saturday, October 8, 2022, 20:08 [IST]