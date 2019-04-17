Nagaland Lottery result: Winning numbers

New Delhi, Apr 17: The Nagaland Lotteries today results will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Meanwhile the results of the April 16 draw are available. You can check the results of the Dear Sincere Morning and Dear Parrot Evening Results below. The April 17results once declared will be available on www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland Lotteries Results: Dear Sincere Morning Results:

1st Prize 25.01 Lakhs/- 66A 91401 95C 59632

Cons. Prize 1000/ 91401 59632 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 14291 22477 24497 28038 28995

33594 57970 65873 85769 93938

3rd Prize 500/- 1755 2963 4102 4905 7106 7387 7410 7693 7814 9346

4th Prize 250/- 0048 1812 2121 4041 4692 5065 8107 8592 9126 9225

5th Prize 120/-

0115 1408 2715 3487 4254 4979 5686 6793 8234 9242

0151 1515 2805 3579 4290 4985 5789 6804 8248 9285

0179 1864 2959 3707 4386 5010 6051 6899 8307 9435

0182 1913 2976 3926 4394 5200 6184 7218 8324 9524

0570 2046 3029 3984 4404 5298 6363 7294 8619 9536

0874 2155 3118 4013 4583 5303 6376 7619 8850 9675

0895 2183 3203 4046 4666 5396 6470 7888 8898 9714

0961 2235 3333 4080 4688 5542 6507 7967 8982 9797

1125 2338 3366 4081 4765 5627 6534 8127 9024 9963

1216 2695 3407 4118 4863 5669 6653 8224 9217 9975

Nagaland Lotteries results: Dear Parrot Evening Results:

1st Prize 25.01 Lakhs/- 51L 98438 57C 07871

Cons. Prize 1000/- 98438 07871 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 10288 13920 23247 36000 40451

67442 90060 90523 91370 92059

3rd Prize 500/- 0681 2978 3849 5112 5119 5435 5558 6289 9529 9732

4th Prize 250/- 0063 0617 2259 2432 5561 8085 8841 8938 9312 9779

5th Prize 120/-

0035 0789 2476 3300 5041 5872 6916 7694 8465 9156

0077 0869 2512 3657 5140 6028 6918 7721 8533 9215

0089 0871 2520 3748 5387 6094 7013 7801 8624 9230

0223 1179 2655 4053 5430 6172 7016 7811 8729 9341

0258 1766 2897 4289 5570 6195 7121 7817 8758 9390

0458 1974 2934 4424 5591 6270 7131 8000 8872 9476

0479 2009 3114 4492 5626 6282 7194 8075 8928 9585

0519 2373 3144 4648 5662 6428 7261 8121 8945 9728

0745 2388 3190 4801 5753 6671 7355 8178 8972 9786

0750 2394 3251 4903 5837 6833 7644 8294 9023 9900