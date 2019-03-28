Nagaland Lottery result: Check Mor, Eve result

The Nagaland Lotteries today will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Meanwhile the results of the March 27 draw are available. You can check the results of the Dear Faithful Morning and Dear Eagle Evening Results below. The March 28 results once declared will be available on www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland Lotteries Results: Dear Faithful Morning Results:

1st Prize 26.02 Lakhs/- 72B 08718

Cons. Prize 1000/ 08718 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 18572 20472 33936 45168 52649

57214 66020 76137 82969 86996

3rd Prize 500/- 0147 0808 1227 2625 2640 3774 4205 6626 8342 8612

4th Prize 250/- 0024 0365 0756 1061 1529 2778 4498 4634 7738 9193

5th Prize 120/-

0126 1011 1557 2822 3744 4796 6095 7300 8396 9272

0311 1195 2116 2893 3777 4928 6142 7449 8439 9331

0331 1203 2126 2901 3908 5144 6220 7571 8579 9467

0467 1354 2145 2932 4187 5169 6737 7728 8618 9531

0475 1389 2173 2985 4414 5263 6816 7861 8641 9554

0678 1406 2388 3030 4441 5345 6872 7925 8730 9624

0814 1492 2391 3150 4695 5682 6895 8211 8742 9700

0875 1503 2606 3246 4702 5975 6971 8231 9065 9815

0915 1518 2643 3406 4761 6010 7019 8331 9107 9824

0978 1526 2748 3649 4778 6033 7233 8353 9206 9999

Nagaland Lotteries results: Dear Eagle Evening Results:

1st Prize 26.02 Lakhs/- 52D 52390

Cons. Prize 1000/- 52390 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 05159 11771 12350 23170 34488

38766 60753 66960 72687 96526

3rd Prize 500/- 0409 2868 3991 4189 4997 5931 6521 6695 7933 9820

4th Prize 250/- 1958 2033 2553 4176 4833 5580 5590 6281 6652 8071

5th Prize 120/-

0192 1445 2514 3907 5022 5743 6892 7591 8546 9200

0255 1478 2630 3953 5056 5748 6905 7597 8897 9314

0281 1678 2652 4253 5074 5906 7243 7790 8902 9351

0371 1686 3082 4331 5177 5909 7258 7915 8903 9485

0582 1837 3088 4387 5247 5991 7268 7942 8928 9563

0709 2135 3383 4480 5294 6377 7342 7978 9038 9589

0734 2290 3390 4510 5439 6533 7380 8118 9123 9623

0849 2435 3438 4696 5455 6581 7421 8153 9130 9658

1101 2451 3586 4712 5558 6753 7525 8197 9157 9714

1376 2487 3636 4898 5727 6866 7549 8467 9197 9777