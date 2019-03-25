Nagaland Lotteries today results: Check Dear Affectionate Morning, Dear Hawk Evening results

The Nagaland Lotteries today will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Meanwhile the results of the March 24 draw are available. You can check the results of the Dear Affectionate Morning and Dear Hawk Evening Results below. The March 23 results once declared will be available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland Lotteries Results: Dear Affectionate Morning Results:

1st Prize 26.06 Lakhs/- 85B 83233

Cons. Prize 1000/ 83233 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 05517 37516 38093 38212 45083 46029 63306 66351 72864 75654

3rd Prize 500/- 2361 2374 3001 4274 5729 6342 7580 7845 8069 9529

4th Prize 250/- 0287 3069 3903 4148 5751 5973 6371 8088 8115 8696

5th Prize 120/-

0027 0679 2132 3034 3995 5138 5856 7211 8328 9173 0029 0979 2238 3054 4118 5151 5908 7422 8367 9352 0056 1270 2273 3171 4120 5183 5919 7500 8525 9395 0093 1275 2360 3242 4183 5240 5932 7562 8683 9547 0158 1283 2391 3342 4211 5270 5964 7914 8719 9603 0170 1310 2507 3426 4229 5346 6213 8033 8852 9614

0323 1635 2523 3447 4287 5350 6254 8222 8878 9717 0536 1839 2652 3462 4519 5506 6346 8237 8960 9801 0563 1840 2758 3590 4744 5648 6688 8272 9006 9854

0677 2011 3019 3855 4822 5829 6704 8312 9035 9958

Nagaland Lotteries results: Dear Hawk Evening Results:

1st Prize 26.06 Lakhs/- 91G 76097

Cons. Prize 1000/- 76097 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 01710 31781 33647 37749 47754 48542 49423 90076 93393 95411

3rd Prize 500/- 3434 3980 4777 5332 5548 7176 7543 7929 8017 9564

4th Prize 250/- 1066 1851 2247 3989 4252 4748 6471 7196 7279 9637

5th Prize 120/-

0513 1954 3726 4637 5455 6400 7154 7743 8383 8991 0558 2049 3774 4701 5560 6473 7188 7758 8522 9047 0716 2390 3792 4718 5580 6474 7355 7820 8569 9177

0914 2488 3837 4771 5630 6490 7419 7872 8603 9374 0949 2723 3876 4775 5686 6499 7488 7881 8660 9393 0957 2829 3928 4828 5777 6519 7553 8063 8662 9657

1000 3053 3936 5204 6148 6879 7586 8214 8779 9720 1295 3306 3943 5393 6305 6891 7637 8301 8802 9740 1568 3394 4439 5423 6331 6978 7669 8306 8881 9971

1863 3549 4534 5439 6388 7082 7682 8333 8940 9993