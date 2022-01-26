MPBSE Class 10, 12 admit cards released: Link to download

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 26: The MPBSE Class 10, 12 admit cards have been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) said that in case of any errors, the correction window will remain open till January 31 2022. Students can get their particulars corrected and shall take an error free admit card to the examination hall.

    The class 10 exams will be held from February 18 to March 10. The class 12 exams will be conducted between February 17 and March 12. The take home pre-board exams for Classes 10 and 12 were conducted by the MPBSE. The final exams will be held in offline mode with strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols, the MPBSE said. The MPBSE Class 10, 12 admit cards are available on mpbse.nic.in.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 12:45 [IST]
    X