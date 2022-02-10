MP Board Exam 2022 Date Sheet for Class 9, 12 released: Check here
New Delhi, Feb 10: The MP Board 2022 exam date sheet has been released. The same is available on the official website.
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will conduct the exams for the Class 11 and Class 9 exams from March 15 and March 16 2022 respectively. The Class 9 exams will begin from March 16 while the Class 11 exams would start from March 15 onwards. The exams will be conducted between 8.30 am and 11.30 am.
Candidates should reach the exam centre by 8 am. After 8.15 am no student will be allowed to enter the exam hall. The Board has said that students should follow all COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks, carrying hand sanitisers failing which they will not be allowed into the examination centres.
Further the board has said that an additional writing time of 20 minutes per hour will be provided to disabled students of all categories. The MP Board 2022 exam date sheet for classes 9 and 11 are available on mpbse.nic.in.
MP Board Exams 2022: Date Sheet For Class 12:
March 15 - English
March 23 - Physics, Economics, Animal Husbandary, Milk trade, Poultry Farming and Fishery, Element of Science, Fifth Question Letter (Vocational), History of Indian Art
March 24 - Biotechnology, Indian Music
March 25 - Psychology, Agriculture, Home Science, Drawing and Designing, Book Keeping and Accountancy, Environmental Education and Rural Development (Vocational), Entrepreneurship (Vocational)
March 28 - Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Drawing and Painting, Elements of Sciene and Maths for Agriculture, Home Management, Nutrition and Textile, Third Question Letters (Vocational)
March 31 - Urdu, Marathi
April 1 - Informatic Practices, Biology
April 4 - Mathematics
April 5 - Political Science, Second Question Letters (Vocational)
April 7 - NSQF (National Skills Qualification Framework) associated subjects, Physical Education
April 8 - Geography, Still Life and Design, Crop Production and Horticulture, Anatomy, Physiology and Health
April 9 - Sanskrit
April 13 - Hindi
MP Board Exams 2022: Date Sheet For Class 9:
March 16 - Mathematics
March 21 - English
March 23 - Urdu
March 24 - Hindi
March 30 - Science
April 1 - Marathi, Painting (For Dumb and Deaf students), Music (For Blind students)
April 4 - Social Science
April 6 - NSQF (National Skills Qualification Framework) associated subjects
April 12 - Sanskrit