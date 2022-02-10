YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MP Board Exam 2022 Date Sheet for Class 9, 12 released: Check here

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 10: The MP Board 2022 exam date sheet has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    MP Board Exam 2022 Date Sheet for Class 9, 12 released: Check here

    The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will conduct the exams for the Class 11 and Class 9 exams from March 15 and March 16 2022 respectively. The Class 9 exams will begin from March 16 while the Class 11 exams would start from March 15 onwards. The exams will be conducted between 8.30 am and 11.30 am.

    Candidates should reach the exam centre by 8 am. After 8.15 am no student will be allowed to enter the exam hall. The Board has said that students should follow all COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks, carrying hand sanitisers failing which they will not be allowed into the examination centres.

    Further the board has said that an additional writing time of 20 minutes per hour will be provided to disabled students of all categories. The MP Board 2022 exam date sheet for classes 9 and 11 are available on mpbse.nic.in.

    MP Board Exams 2022: Date Sheet For Class 12:

    March 15 - English

    March 23 - Physics, Economics, Animal Husbandary, Milk trade, Poultry Farming and Fishery, Element of Science, Fifth Question Letter (Vocational), History of Indian Art

    March 24 - Biotechnology, Indian Music

    March 25 - Psychology, Agriculture, Home Science, Drawing and Designing, Book Keeping and Accountancy, Environmental Education and Rural Development (Vocational), Entrepreneurship (Vocational)

    March 28 - Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Drawing and Painting, Elements of Sciene and Maths for Agriculture, Home Management, Nutrition and Textile, Third Question Letters (Vocational)

    March 31 - Urdu, Marathi

    April 1 - Informatic Practices, Biology

    April 4 - Mathematics

    April 5 - Political Science, Second Question Letters (Vocational)

    April 7 - NSQF (National Skills Qualification Framework) associated subjects, Physical Education

    April 8 - Geography, Still Life and Design, Crop Production and Horticulture, Anatomy, Physiology and Health

    April 9 - Sanskrit

    April 13 - Hindi

    MP Board Exams 2022: Date Sheet For Class 9:

    March 16 - Mathematics

    March 21 - English

    March 23 - Urdu

    March 24 - Hindi

    March 30 - Science

    April 1 - Marathi, Painting (For Dumb and Deaf students), Music (For Blind students)

    April 4 - Social Science

    April 6 - NSQF (National Skills Qualification Framework) associated subjects

    April 12 - Sanskrit

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    examination

    Story first published: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 13:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 10, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X