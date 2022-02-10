CBSE Term 2 10th, 12th exams: Mode, date, all you should know

MP Board Exam 2022 Date Sheet for Class 9, 12 released: Check here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 10: The MP Board 2022 exam date sheet has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will conduct the exams for the Class 11 and Class 9 exams from March 15 and March 16 2022 respectively. The Class 9 exams will begin from March 16 while the Class 11 exams would start from March 15 onwards. The exams will be conducted between 8.30 am and 11.30 am.

Candidates should reach the exam centre by 8 am. After 8.15 am no student will be allowed to enter the exam hall. The Board has said that students should follow all COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks, carrying hand sanitisers failing which they will not be allowed into the examination centres.

Further the board has said that an additional writing time of 20 minutes per hour will be provided to disabled students of all categories. The MP Board 2022 exam date sheet for classes 9 and 11 are available on mpbse.nic.in.

MP Board Exams 2022: Date Sheet For Class 12:

March 15 - English

March 23 - Physics, Economics, Animal Husbandary, Milk trade, Poultry Farming and Fishery, Element of Science, Fifth Question Letter (Vocational), History of Indian Art

March 24 - Biotechnology, Indian Music

March 25 - Psychology, Agriculture, Home Science, Drawing and Designing, Book Keeping and Accountancy, Environmental Education and Rural Development (Vocational), Entrepreneurship (Vocational)

March 28 - Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Drawing and Painting, Elements of Sciene and Maths for Agriculture, Home Management, Nutrition and Textile, Third Question Letters (Vocational)

March 31 - Urdu, Marathi

April 1 - Informatic Practices, Biology

April 4 - Mathematics

April 5 - Political Science, Second Question Letters (Vocational)

April 7 - NSQF (National Skills Qualification Framework) associated subjects, Physical Education

April 8 - Geography, Still Life and Design, Crop Production and Horticulture, Anatomy, Physiology and Health

April 9 - Sanskrit

April 13 - Hindi

MP Board Exams 2022: Date Sheet For Class 9:

March 16 - Mathematics

March 21 - English

March 23 - Urdu

March 24 - Hindi

March 30 - Science

April 1 - Marathi, Painting (For Dumb and Deaf students), Music (For Blind students)

April 4 - Social Science

April 6 - NSQF (National Skills Qualification Framework) associated subjects

April 12 - Sanskrit

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 13:56 [IST]