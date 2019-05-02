MP Board 10th 12th Result 2019: Check date and time

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 02: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce Class 10th and Class 12th result in the second week of May. The result will be released on the official website.

The board has not yet released any official notification regarding date and time of result declaration.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check and download their MP Board 10th 12th Result 2019 on the official website of the board mpresults.nic.in.

Madhya Pradesh Board conducted Class 10th and Class12th examination in more than seven thousand examination centres in the state. Class 10th examination started on March 1, 2019 and concluded on March 27, 2019. The board conducted Class 12th exams from March 2, 2019 which were concluded on April 2, 2019.

MP Board 10th 12th Result 2019: How to check

Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board, mpresults.nic.in

Click on MP Board Result 2019 link on the homepage

Enter roll number

Submit

Take print out

The result can also be checked on mobile Phone through SMS. Last year, the passing percentage of Class 10th was recorded at 52.63% and for Class12th the overall passing percentage was 68%. This year, more than 10 lakh students appeared for Class 10th examination and for class 12th exam more than 7.5 lakh students appeared.