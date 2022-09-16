Monkeypox: Nigerian woman in Delhi tests positive, India's count now 13

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 16: A 30-year-old Nigerian woman in Delhi has tested positive for monkeypox, making it the city's eighth and the country's 13th case of the viral disease, sources said on Friday.

    A healthcare worker inspects a patient who showed symptoms of monkeypox. PTI Photo

    The woman has been admitted to LNJP Hospital, they said. Another person suspected to be suffering from monkeypox has also been admitted to the Delhi government-run hospital, the sources said.

