After a tiff with Gujarat cops, Kejriwal gets 5 autos as 'gift' from BJP

ITR Filing 2022: How to check your income tax refund status if you haven’t received it yet

Monkeypox: Nigerian woman in Delhi tests positive, India's count now 13

New Delhi

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Sep 16: A 30-year-old Nigerian woman in Delhi has tested positive for monkeypox, making it the city's eighth and the country's 13th case of the viral disease, sources said on Friday.

The woman has been admitted to LNJP Hospital, they said. Another person suspected to be suffering from monkeypox has also been admitted to the Delhi government-run hospital, the sources said.