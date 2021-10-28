YouTube
    MHT CET Result 2021 for PCB, PCM declared: Direct link to download

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Oct27: The State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra has released the results of the entrance exam. The results have been declared for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths).

    State technical Education Minister Uday Samant had said that the MHT CET result will be declared post 7 pm.

    The MHT CET is a state level entrance exam for admission to UG engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses. The cell also conducts exams for admissions to other undergraduate courses and postgraduate level programmes like MBA, Law and Hotel Management.

    While the provisional answer keys will be released today, the schedule for the MHT CET counselling will be announced after the results. The candidates can raise objections to the answer key on October 12 and 13.

    The entrance test was conducted on September 20 and October 1. A re-exam for the students who were unable to take exams due to heavy rainfall was held on October 9 and 10. The results once declared will be available on mhtcet2021.mahacet.org and catcall.mahacet.org.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 8:56 [IST]
