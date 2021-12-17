YouTube
    MHT CET CAP Round 2 allotment result 2021 today: Expected time

    New Delhi, Dec 17: The MHT CET CAP Round 2 allotment result 2021 will be declared today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    The time when the results will be released is not known as yet. There is a likelihood that the results may be declared after 4 pm.

    Those candidates selected in the second round will have to accept the seats allotted two them between December 18 and 12. They can do so until 3 pm on December 21. Further they will have to report to the allotted institute and confirm their admissions by submitting the required documents between December 18 and 21 by 5 pm.

    "Participating candidates to whom the first time allotment is made or got betterment in allotment or No betterment (Earlier seat retained) In Round II shall be final. Such a candidate must report to allotted institute for confirmation of admission," the CET Cell said in an official note.

    In case the seat remains vacant after the MHT CET CAP Round 2, then further admission rounds will be held at the institute level. The colleges will display the vacant seats on their websites and invite candidates for the admission process. The MHT CET CAP Round 2 allotment result 2021 once declared will be available on cetcell.mahacet.org.

    Story first published: Friday, December 17, 2021, 15:09 [IST]
