CBSE Class 12 Results 2021: Not satisfied with your exam marks? Here's what you can do

Meghalaya SSLC HSSLC result 2021: Date, time and websites to check

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 04: The Meghalaya SSLC HSSLC result 2021 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education said that the Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Result 2021 will be declared on August 5. The result for the HSSLC Arts Stream will be declared at 10 am and SSLC at 11 am.

The Results of the HSSLC (Arts Stream) and SSLC Examinations, 2021 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 05-08-2021 at 10:00 A.M. (HSSLC) and 11:00 A.M. (SSLC) respectively. The result(s) booklet of the Examinations has been discontinued with effect from 2014.

The whole Result(s) Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation, read the official notice. The results once declared will be available on www.megresults.nic.in, www.results.shiksha, www.jagranjosh.com and www.exametc.com.