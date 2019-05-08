Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Meghalaya Class 12 result 2019 declared, East Khasi Hills is top district
New Delhi
New Delhi, May 08: The Meghalaya Class 12 result 2019 has been declared. The Are available on the official website.
The MBOSE HSSLC exam had been conducted between March 1 and March 25 2019.
Here are the statistics:
Science 12th -
- Pass percentage -73.80%
Topper district -
- East Khasi Hills - 80.60% (1969 appeared, 1587 passed)
- West Khasi Hills - 74.49% (243 appeared, 181 passed)
- Ri-Bhoi -91.67% (96 appeared, 88 passed)
Commerce - 12th
- Pass percentage - 79.24%
Topper District -
- East Khasi Hills - 83.51% (104 appeared, 1256 passed)
- West Khasi Hills - 84.29% (70 appeared, 59 passed)
- Ri-Bhoi - 87.65% (81 appeared, 71 passed)
Topper Names -
- Science -Debjanee Bhattacharjee
- Commerce - Bhanudaya Upadhyaya
Last year Arienne A Sangma of Don Bosco College, Tura had topped the exam with a score of 437 out of 500. The results once declared will be available on http://www.examresults.net/meghalaya/
How to check Meghalaya Class 12 result 2019:
- Go to www.examresults.net/meghalaya/
- Click on the results link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout