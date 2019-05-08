Meghalaya Class 12 result 2019 declared, East Khasi Hills is top district

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 08: The Meghalaya Class 12 result 2019 has been declared. The Are available on the official website.

The MBOSE HSSLC exam had been conducted between March 1 and March 25 2019.

Here are the statistics:

Science 12th -



Pass percentage -73.80%

Topper district -



East Khasi Hills - 80.60% (1969 appeared, 1587 passed)

West Khasi Hills - 74.49% (243 appeared, 181 passed)

Ri-Bhoi -91.67% (96 appeared, 88 passed)

Commerce - 12th



Pass percentage - 79.24%

Topper District -



East Khasi Hills - 83.51% (104 appeared, 1256 passed)

West Khasi Hills - 84.29% (70 appeared, 59 passed)

Ri-Bhoi - 87.65% (81 appeared, 71 passed)

Topper Names -

Science -Debjanee Bhattacharjee

Commerce - Bhanudaya Upadhyaya

Last year Arienne A Sangma of Don Bosco College, Tura had topped the exam with a score of 437 out of 500. The results once declared will be available on http://www.examresults.net/meghalaya/

How to check Meghalaya Class 12 result 2019:

Go to www.examresults.net/meghalaya/

Click on the results link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout