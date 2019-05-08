  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Meghalaya Class 12 result 2019 declared, East Khasi Hills is top district

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 08: The Meghalaya Class 12 result 2019 has been declared. The Are available on the official website.

    The MBOSE HSSLC exam had been conducted between March 1 and March 25 2019.

    Meghalaya Class 12 result 2019 declared, East Khasi Hills is top district
    Representational Image

    Here are the statistics:

    Science 12th -

    • Pass percentage -73.80%

    Topper district -

    • East Khasi Hills - 80.60% (1969 appeared, 1587 passed)
    • West Khasi Hills - 74.49% (243 appeared, 181 passed)
    • Ri-Bhoi -91.67% (96 appeared, 88 passed)

    Commerce - 12th

    • Pass percentage - 79.24%

    Topper District -

    • East Khasi Hills - 83.51% (104 appeared, 1256 passed)
    • West Khasi Hills - 84.29% (70 appeared, 59 passed)
    • Ri-Bhoi - 87.65% (81 appeared, 71 passed)

    Topper Names -

    • Science -Debjanee Bhattacharjee
    • Commerce - Bhanudaya Upadhyaya

    Last year Arienne A Sangma of Don Bosco College, Tura had topped the exam with a score of 437 out of 500. The results once declared will be available on http://www.examresults.net/meghalaya/

    How to check Meghalaya Class 12 result 2019:

    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    meghalaya results

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 10:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue