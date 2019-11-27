  • search
    MCL Result 2019 declared, check cut off marks

    New Delhi, Nov 27: The MCL Result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    MCL Result 2019 declared, check cut off marks

    The provisional results for the Mining Sirdar T&S Gr.C recruitment have been declared. The exam had been conducted on November 24, 2019 between 10 am and 12 noon. The results are available on mahanadicoal.in.

    Cut off marks:

    General: 45 marks

    OBC: 40 marks

    SC/ST: 35 marks

    How to download MCL Result 2019:

    • Go to mahanadicoal.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

