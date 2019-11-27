MCL Result 2019 declared, check cut off marks

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 27: The MCL Result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The provisional results for the Mining Sirdar T&S Gr.C recruitment have been declared. The exam had been conducted on November 24, 2019 between 10 am and 12 noon. The results are available on mahanadicoal.in.

Cut off marks:

General: 45 marks

OBC: 40 marks

SC/ST: 35 marks

How to download MCL Result 2019:

Go to mahanadicoal.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout