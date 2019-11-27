Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
MCL Result 2019 declared, check cut off marks
New Delhi
New Delhi, Nov 27: The MCL Result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.
The provisional results for the Mining Sirdar T&S Gr.C recruitment have been declared. The exam had been conducted on November 24, 2019 between 10 am and 12 noon. The results are available on mahanadicoal.in.
Cut off marks:
General: 45 marks
OBC: 40 marks
SC/ST: 35 marks
How to download MCL Result 2019:
- Go to mahanadicoal.in
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View result
- Download
- Take a printout