MCD polls: ACB arrests AAP MLA's bro-in-law, 2 others in cash-for-ticket case

New Delhi

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Nov 16: Ahead of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, Delhi Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested three people, including the brother-in-law of an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, in a cash-for-ticket case.

According to reports, AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi's assistant Vishal Pandey, brother-in-law Om Singh and another person, Prince Raghuvanshi have been arrested.

The arrests were made by the ACB after Tripathi allegedly demanded money from a party worker who sought a ticket for the upcoming MCD elections.

MCD polls: Delhi BJP issues first list of 232 candidates

A resident of Kamla Nagar ward no. 9, Shobha Khari, in her complaint alleged that Akhilesh Pati Tripathi demanded Rs 90 lakh for getting the ticket in the MCD polls. Shobha Khari also claimed that she paid Rs 35 lakh to Tripathi and Rs 20 lakh to Wazirpur MLA Rajesh Gupta as a bribe. Rest Rs 35 lakh were to be given after the name appeared in the list.

After not seeing her name on the list, Shobha Khari filed a complaint to the ACB while presenting the recorded video of the bribe.

Following her complaint, the ACB arrested them on intervening night of November 15-16.

The votings for 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will take place on December 4. The counting of votes will take place on December 7.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 13:13 [IST]