    MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Results 2019 to be declared today

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 27: The MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Results 2019 will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Both results would be declared today. The HSSLC exam was conducted between March 1 and March 25. The results once declared will be available on examresults.net.

    MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Results 2019 to be declared today

    How to check MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Results 2019:

    • Go to examresults.net
    • Click on the relevant stream
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
    Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 7:54 [IST]
