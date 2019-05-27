Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Results 2019 to be declared today
New Delhi
New Delhi, May 27: The MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Results 2019 will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.
Both results would be declared today. The HSSLC exam was conducted between March 1 and March 25. The results once declared will be available on examresults.net.
How to check MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Results 2019:
- Go to examresults.net
- Click on the relevant stream
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout