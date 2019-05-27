MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Results 2019 to be declared today

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 27: The MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Results 2019 will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Both results would be declared today. The HSSLC exam was conducted between March 1 and March 25. The results once declared will be available on examresults.net.

How to check MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Results 2019:

Go to examresults.net

Click on the relevant stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout