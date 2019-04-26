  • search
    MAT May 2019: When will AIMA MAT 2019 admit card be released; How to download

    New Delhi, Apr 26: MAT May 2019 exam's admit card would be released on the official AIMA website from April 29 onwards.

    MAT 2019 exam conducted by All India Management Association (AIMA) is one of the important national level MBA entrance exams for admission to more than 300 MBA colleges in India. AIMA conducts MAT exam four times a year.

    MAT 2019 admit card

    AIMA conducts MAT or Management Aptitude test in Held in February, May, September and December. The registration for MAT May 2019 exam began in March 2019. The last date for MAT 2019 May Registration process was April 26.

    MAT exam pattern: MAT May 2019 date

    MAT exam is conducted in two phases. The Phase-1 of MAT 2019 exam date is May 5, 2019 from 10AM to 12.30PM as paper based test. The Phase-2 paper based MAT will be held on May 19, 2019 from 10AM to 12.30PM. The computer based MAT will be held in different time slots on May 18, 2019

    Here are all the MAT May 2019 important Dates:

    MAT May 2019 important Dates

    How to download MAT May 2019 admit card:

    • Visit official AIMA MAT May 2019 page mat.aima.in/may19
    • On the right side of this page, click on registered user login page which says "Complete Registration Process".
    • Enter e-mail id, password, and date of birth.
    • On April 29, there will a activated link to download MAT May 2019 exam.
    • Click on it, download admit card and take a printout.
    Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2019, 20:59 [IST]
