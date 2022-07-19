Massive solar storm to hit earth today; Experts fear radio, GPS blackouts

Students who missed CUET due to exam centre change to get another chance

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 19: A massive solar storm is predicted to hit the Earth today, which has the potential to cause radio and global positioning systems disruptions.

Going by the predictions of NASA scientists, a solar storm is very much likely to hit the Earth on Tuesday.

"Direct Hit! A snake-like filament launched as a big #solarstorm while in the Earth-strike zone. NASA predicts an impact in early July 19. Strong #aurora shows possible with this one, deep into mid-latitudes. Amateur #radio & #GPS users expect signal disruptions on Earth's nightside," tweeted Dr. Tamitha Skov.

She also added that the July 19 solar storm could be of G2 or G3 level.

"The long snake-like filament cartwheeled its way off the #Sun in a stunning ballet. The magnetic orientation of this Earth-directed #solarstorm is going to be tough to predict. G2-level (possibly G3) conditions may occur if the magnetic field of this storm is oriented southward!" she said.

According to the space expert, the solar flare could lead to potential blackouts across the world on July 19, which is today.

Genomic storms are denoted by a G followed by a number from 1 to 5, with 1 being a minor event, and 5 being an extreme event.

What is a solar storm?

Solar storms are powerful bursts of energy that can impact radio communications, electric power grids, and navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts.

When the material collides with the Earth's magnetic field and trapped radiation belts, it can dump particles into our upper atmosphere to cause the Aurora. The same 'charged' particles can produce their own magnetic fields which can modify the Earth's magnetic field and affect compass readings. The changing magnetic fields can also 'induce' electricity in long pipelines, or produce electrical surges in our power grids leading to brown outs and black outs.

Can solar storm affect humans on earth?

Solar storms are powerful bursts of radiation. Harmful radiation from a flare can't pass through Earth's atmosphere to affect humans on the ground, however - when intense enough - they can disturb the atmosphere in the layer where GPS & communications signals travel.

2021 witnessed lots of solar activities as the Sun has been throwing up filaments and brewing sunspots. Many asteroids have even struck our planet. However, none has caused any damage.